IPL’s Overseas Stars, Series Date Clashes and Quarantine Concerns

That the IPL is happening, and it’s happening in the UAE, was announced by the league’s Governing Council head Brijesh Patel almost two weeks back.

19 September to 8 November is the window eked out by the BCCI for their big project but with less than 2 months left for the start of season 13, there are more questions in the air than there are answers available.

Among the first is - when will the Indian government give clearance for the IPL to be hosted in the UAE? While the answer to that is out of the hands of any BCCI official or league associate, there are other questions that may end up finding answers in Sunday’s IPL Governing Council meet.

Most important among them is the question of bringing squads together from across the world.