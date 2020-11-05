Mumbai Demolish Delhi En Route IPL Final: 5 Standout Performances

Trent Boult (2/9) swung the ball both ways at pace and Jasprit Bumrah (4/14) speared it in sharply as they dismantled the Delhi Capitals’ top order in the space of eight deliveries without conceding a run, to set up a comfortable 57-run win for Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1, in Dubai, on 5 November.

However, it wasn’t the ideal start for the defending champions either as Rohit Sharma’s poor fortune in the knockout stages of the tournament continued to haunt him.

The in-form duo of Quinton de Kock (40) and Suryakumar Yadav (51) steadied the ship before Ishan Kishan (55*) and Hardik Pandya’s (37*) explosive partnership took them to 200/5.