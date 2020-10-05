Stoinis Helps Delhi Mount Their Highest Total Against Virat’s RCB 

Delhi’s openers got going today with Prithvi Shaw hitting 42 and Shikhar Dhawan adding 32. The partnership was broken in the 7th over Mohammed Siraj who got Shaw out with the team’s score at 68.

Thereafter, three wickets in the next 30 balls with the addition of just 22 runs brought RCB back into the game. Stoinis survived an early chance with Yuzvendra Chahal dropping him off his own bowling. After that he clobbered the RCB bowlers, hitting six fours and two sixes.

Stoinis and Rishabh Pant stitched together an 89-run fourth wicket that helped the team near the 200-run mark. The last 6 overs saw 68 runs being scored.

Eventually Stoinis remained unbeaten as he brought up his half century in the penultimate over.

Mohammed Siraj was Virat’s top bowler, picking up 2 wickets for 34. Yuzvendra Chahal went for 29 runs in 3 overs.