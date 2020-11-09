Mumbai Eye Fifth Crown Vs Delhi Making Maiden Final Appearance

Mumbai, the most decorated side, have been in top form through the tournament and have comprehensively beaten the Delhi Capitals thrice over the recent weeks. Mumbai, with four trophies from five previous finals, are veterans of this stage. For Delhi, who have in their dugout the most decorated captain in ODI cricket in Ricky Ponting as head coach, will want to settle a few scores in their maiden appearance at this stage.

Mumbai’s concerns in the recent past would have been centred around their captain’s fitness and his form apart from the groin injury scare to Trent Boult, who left the field after doing a considerable amount of damage to Delhi in the first Qualifier. Surprisingly, Rohit has been well below par this year as compared to his otherwise lofty standards with only 264 runs from 11 games. That it has hardly been felt in MI’s performances is testament to the quality of performances from the likes of Quinton de Kock (483 runs), Suryakumar Yadav (461 runs) and the very prolific Ishan Kishan (483 runs).