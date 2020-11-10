Delhi Capitals Here to Win the IPL, Says Ricky Ponting 

"We've got enough firepower [to beat MI]. If they will be sitting back and thinking if there's a team they wouldn't want to play, it'll be us. But it's about us -- it's about how we turn up, how we play, as simple as that," Ponting said.

"We've been long way from our best in the games we've played against Mumbai so far, and once we sit down today and try to address some of the areas that we haven't played well against them -- our powerplay batting, our death bowling -- if we rectify those things and play somewhere near our best then absolutely I've got no doubt that we'll win," said the former Australia captain.

Ponting admitted that it had been a bit of topsy-turvy tournament for his team.