IPL FAQs: Timing, Pitches, Favourites, Aus-England Players & Raina

First off, this is the first IPL where an entire season will be played at just 3 venues, in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Historically, the curators may put in all the work but one thing is inevitable – the tournament will favour the spinners.

PR Viswanathan who was the BCCI curator the last time the IPL was moved to the UAE, in 2014, told Hindustan Times that not too many big scores are to be expected. He said, “The weather there is very harsh. There is lot of dust accumulation and high clay content in the soil, so it’s difficult to produce a hard wicket there. You won’t get too many 200-plus scores.”

Delhi Capitals’ Shikhar Dhawan however told The Quint that predicting the nature of the pitches right now may not be as easy as it’s been an unprecedented 5 months since there’s been a match played on them.

“It’s never happened before that there has been no cricket on pitches for 5 months so we don’t know how the pitches will behave, until we play on them. (When IPL starts ) the wickets will be used a lot since there aren’t many grounds so there will be a lot of wear and tear. This will make things easier for the bowlers as the ball will spin and in a format like T20, it gets tough for the batsmen to score runs” he said.