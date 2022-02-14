IPL Auction Strategy: Some Teams Trust Old Ways, Some Falter, Some Pivot Midway

IPL Auction 2022: Delhi Chargers Had to Pivot From 'Indian Core' Format

Delhi Chargers and Rajasthan Royals came out with rebooted strategy, vastly different from their set DNA. DC had so far invested in top Indian talent and their changed fortunes last 3 years were largely due to their Indian arsenal consisting of Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, R Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Axar Patel and Avesh Khan. Till now, DC had looked the most ‘Indian’ team in the IPL.

But with two additional teams in the competition gunning for the same pool, DC realised that game was up. The era of ‘strong local core’ was over. They made half hearted efforts to ‘buy back’ Shikhar, Shreyas, Ashwin, Avesh (also Rabada) but failed.

Seeing the writing on the wall, they changed track. Warner instead of Shikhar and Mandeep/Sarfaraz as replacements for Shreyas, left them with no big gun Indian batter. The bowling unit had to be refigured as well, with Rabada’s departure. This time the fast bowling group was created around Indian bowlers - Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed and Chetan Sakariya.