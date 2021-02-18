Smart Buys and Big Steals - Delhi Capitals’ 2021 IPL Auction

Delhi Capitals (DC) are "shocked" to have got Steve Smith for as cheap as Rs 2.2 crore at an Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on Thursday, and happy that the Australian batting mainstay would provide "balance" to a team that is yet to win an IPL title in 13 attempts.

DC reached the final last year but lost to Mumbai Indians.

"It was just incredible to get Steve Smith. We are shocked about how he went only for Rs 2.2 crore, but to get a player of the calibre of Smith, it's going to add a lot to our squad, a lot to our balance -- his leadership, his batting, his experience, everything. Everyone associated with Delhi is just thrilled," DC co-owner Parth Jindal said.

"We discussed Smith's name before the auction and we thought that he would go for much higher, so we had thought that if an opportunity arises, we will go for him, but we never anticipated actually getting him," he said, still to get over the "shock".