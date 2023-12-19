IPL Auction 2024: Rajasthan Royals Acquire Rovman Powell for Rs 7.40 Crore

Originally acquired by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (2017) for Rs 20 lakh, Powell is an explosive batter who was not given an opportunity to play that season.

But in IPL 2022, he rose to fame after being bought by Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs 2.80 crore. Powell's 149.70 strike rate translated into 250 runs in fourteen games. Regretfully, he was released prior to the IPL 2024 auction because he was unable to duplicate this feat for Delhi the next year, managing only 7 runs in three games.