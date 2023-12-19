IPL Auction 2024: Rajasthan Royals Acquire Rovman Powell for Rs 7.40 Crore

In the first purchase of the day, Rajasthan Royals (RR) acquire West Indies batter Rovman Powell for Rs 7.40 crore at the IPL 2024 Auction.
Originally acquired by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (2017) for Rs 20 lakh, Powell is an explosive batter who was not given an opportunity to play that season.
But in IPL 2022, he rose to fame after being bought by Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs 2.80 crore. Powell's 149.70 strike rate translated into 250 runs in fourteen games. Regretfully, he was released prior to the IPL 2024 auction because he was unable to duplicate this feat for Delhi the next year, managing only 7 runs in three games.
A total of 333 players are going under the hammer in Dubai during the 2024 IPL auction, of which 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas cricketers.
However, the 10 teams together have only a maximum of 77 slots open, with each team allowed a roster of a maximum of 25 players.
23 players registered their base price at the maximum of Rs 2 crore with another 13 slotting themselves in the Rs 1.5 crore base price.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)