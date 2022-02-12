IPL Auction 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders Picks Up Pat Cummins For Rs 7.25 Crore

The Australian Test captain, fresh off a commanding Ashes victory over England, was part of the 'marquee list' that the 2022 IPL auction started with. His base price was Rs 2 crore.

The 28-year-old, listed as an all-rounder, played only the Indian leg of IPL 2021 and pulled out of the second half of the tournament, that was played in the UAE.

Having previously played for Delhi and Mumbai, Cummins was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a record sum of Rs 15.50 crore in the 2020 IPL auction, and he spent two seasons with the franchise before they released him this time.

Cummins, along with some other key Australian players are likely to join the IPL two weeks into the start of the 15th season, as the national team is touring Pakistan till 5 April. They're playing a three-match Test series that ends on 25 March following which there are 3 ODIs and one T20I, which is played on 5 April.