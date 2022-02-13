IPL Auction 2022: When Charu Sharma Got The Call to Step in For Hugh Edmeades
Charu Sharma invited Hugh Edmeades back on stage to complete the IPL Auction.
Charu Sharma replaced Hugh Edmeades after an unfortunate incident happened on Day 1 of the 2022 IPL Mega Auction when the auctioneer collapsed.
Sharma, who lives near the hotel where the IPL auction is being conducted, revealed that he got a phone call from the league's chairman Brijesh Patel, who told him to "put on some clothes and run."
Speaking to Sportstar on the emergency call to host the IPL auction, Charu Sharma said, "I don't live too far from the hotel. So Brijesh called me and said, 'just put on some clothes and run'… I was there in just 15-20 minutes. They briefed me for a bit and then we were on."
Sharma, who mixed up lakhs and crores on a couple of occasions on the first day, said that he had to rush to the auction in "just 15-20 minutes" to replace Edmeades.
"I am also a regular auctioneer and have held a lot of auctions for several other leagues, except for the IPL. I was only doing what I did in the past," he said.
"I am 62 and if the phone rings, I still work. If it doesn't ring, then I play golf, tennis, and stay at home. Even at times, friends tell me, 'Hey Charu, we miss you in cricket.' I joke and say, 'even I miss myself.' But that being said, I have done a lot of leagues and other assignments, the recent being the Tata Open Maharashtra," he added.
Sharma returned as auctioneer on the second and final day of the mega auction.
