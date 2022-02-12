IPL Auction 2022: Avesh Khan Becomes Most Expensive Uncapped Player
Avesh was a vital cog in Delhi Capitals' pace attack in the 2021 IPL season, picking 24 wickets in 16 matches.
Avesh Khan had a base price of Rs 20 lakhs and it was the Lucknow Super Giants who were able to secure his services for Rs 10 crore at the IPL Auction on Day 1.
Lucknow started off the bidding for him with CSK joining in, to drive the player's value upwards at quick speed. Avesh, who had a brilliant season last year with the Delhi Capitals, was expected to sought-after at the Auction, and along expected lines, the two teams made it clear that they weren't backing down easily.
Mumbai also joined in with the numbers crossing Rs 4 crore as Lucknow kept up and Chennai dropped off. Soon after, the value crossed Rs 8 crore and Sunrisers Hyderabad too joined in to the mix. However, Lucknow had the last laugh.
Lucknow snapping up Avesh for Rs 10 crore makes him the most expensive uncapped player ever in the IPL's history. The previous record was held by K Gowtham’s Rs 9.25 crore in 2021 when Chennai Super Kings snapped him up.
Avesh was a vital cog in Delhi Capitals' pace attack in the 2021 IPL season, picking 24 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 18.75.
He finished as the season's second-highest wicket-taker and his impressive outing earned him an India call-up for the home T20I series against New Zealand. He, however, did now get a chance to make his debut.
The 25-year-old was part of the Delhi franchise for the last few seasons and was earning Rs 70 lakh a year there.
Avesh, who has been talked about in terms of a call-up to the Indian white-ball set-up, also has 100 wickets in first class cricket in 27 games.
