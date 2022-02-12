IPL Auction 2022: Avesh Khan Becomes Most Expensive Uncapped Player

Avesh Khan had a base price of Rs 20 lakhs and it was the Lucknow Super Giants who were able to secure his services for Rs 10 crore at the IPL Auction on Day 1.

Lucknow started off the bidding for him with CSK joining in, to drive the player's value upwards at quick speed. Avesh, who had a brilliant season last year with the Delhi Capitals, was expected to sought-after at the Auction, and along expected lines, the two teams made it clear that they weren't backing down easily.

Mumbai also joined in with the numbers crossing Rs 4 crore as Lucknow kept up and Chennai dropped off. Soon after, the value crossed Rs 8 crore and Sunrisers Hyderabad too joined in to the mix. However, Lucknow had the last laugh.