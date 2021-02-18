I’ve Got Natural Ability for Big Shots: Cricketer Shahrukh Khan

"My mom's sister was a big fan of actor Shahrukh Khan, so they named me after him," Shahrukh told IANS on Thursday.

The cricketer is known for his big-hitting and performed well for Tamil Nadu in the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy that they won, though he got only a few opportunities to bat.

Khan hit unbeaten 40 off 19 balls in the quarter-final match against Himachal Pradesh and scored an unbeaten 18 off seven deliveries in the final in which Tamil Nadu defeated Baroda to win the title.

"I think I have that naturally [the ability to hit big] because I am heavily-built and I have the power to muscle the ball. I have been working on it and trying to improve on that as well," said Khan.