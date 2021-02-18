‘Got Our X-Factor Player’: RCB, RR Defend Their High Spending

The Indian Premier League Auction 2021 saw some big spending from the franchises, with Chris Morris becoming the most expensive buy in the history of IPL at Rs 16.25 crore.

Morris, who was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore due to fitness concerns after the 2020 season, was picked by Rajasthan Royals in what was a long bidding battle.

Defending the team’s decision to pay such a high price for Morris when he was let go of by RCB for fitness concerns, RR CEO Jake Lush McCrum said the team got a “full medical review” of Morris before the auction.