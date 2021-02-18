IPL Auction 2021: Full Squad of Mumbai Indians

IPL Auction 2021: Full squad list of Mumbai Indians.

IPL Auction 2021: Full Squad of Mumbai Indians
At Rs 5 crore, Australian bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile has become the costliest buy for Mumbai Indians during ongoing auction for IPL 2021, followed by New Zealand’s Adam Milne and India’s own Piyush Chawla at Rs 3.20 crore and Rs 2.40 crore respectively.

While 33-year-old Nathan had earlier played around 33 IPL matches with Delhi Dare Devils, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, his last stint was with Mumbai Indians in 2020.

28-year-old Milne, on the other hand, has played only five IPL matches so far with RCB and MI. However, Chawla has 164 IPL matches in his kitty, followed by sevenT20 matches.

  1. Rohit Sharma
  2. Aditya Tare
  3. Anmolpreet Singh
  4. Anukul Roy
  5. Dhawal Kulkarni
  6. Hardik Pandya
  7. Ishan Kishan
  8. Jasprit Bumrah
  9. Jayant Yadav
  10. Kieron Pollard
  11. Krunal Pandya
  12. Quinton de Kock
  13. Rahul Chahar
  14. Suryakumar Yadav
  15. Trent Boult
  16. Chris Lynn
  17. Saurabh Tiwary
  18. Mohsin Khan
  19. Nathan Coulter-Nile
  20. Adam Milne
  21. Piyush Chawla

Mumbai Indians won the 2020 IPL after beating Delhi Capitals in the final but even then, they did make some big changes in the off-season, releasing almost their entire line-up of overseas pacers.

While Lasith Malinga decided to retire from franchise cricket, Mumbai also released Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson, Sherfane Rutherford and Mitchell McCleneghan. They also let go of two Indians - Prince Balwant Rai and Digvijay Deshmukh.

