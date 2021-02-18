IPL Auction 2021: Full Squad of Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians won the 2020 IPL after beating Delhi Capitals in the final but even then, they did make some big changes in the off-season, releasing almost their entire line-up of overseas pacers.

While Lasith Malinga decided to retire from franchise cricket, Mumbai also released Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson, Sherfane Rutherford and Mitchell McCleneghan. They also let go of two Indians - Prince Balwant Rai and Digvijay Deshmukh.