IPL Auction 2021: Full Squad Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings began their IPL Auction 2021 on Thursday, 18 February, by picking up England all-rounder Dawid Malan at his base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

However, their biggest buy yet has been Australian fast bowler Jhye Richardson, whom they picked for a big price of Rs 14 crore, after a fierce bidding war with RCB and DC.

Kings had only three overseas players at the start of the auction.

Here’s how their squad looks at the moment (with today’s additions in bold):