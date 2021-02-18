IPL Auction 2021: Chennai Super Kings Full Squad
IPL Auction 2021: Full squad list of MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings.
Following an intense bidding war with Kings Punjab, Chennai Super Kings bagged English all-rounder Moeen Ali for Rs 7 crore. The 33-year-old left-hand batsman has played 19 IPL and 34 T20 matches so far.
He had last played with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2020.
With this, CSK has Rs 12,90,00,000 more left for the bidding process.
- MS Dhoni
- Suresh Raina
- Ambati Rayudu
- Robin Uthappa
- KM Asif
- Deepak Chahar
- Dwayne Bravo
- Faf du Plessis
- Imran Tahir
- N Jagadeesan
- Karn Sharma
- Lungi Ngidi
- Mitchell Santner
- Ravindra Jadeja
- Ruturaj Gaikwad
- Shardul Thakur
- Sam Curran
- Josh Hazlewood
- R Sai Kishore
Chennai Super Kings had their worst season outing in 2020 when they finished seventh in the standings, ahead only of Rajasthan Royals.
In the off season, they released Kedar Jadhav, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla and Monu Singh. Shane Watson is also out of the squad list after announcing his retirement during the 2020 season.
However, CSK did bring in one player during the transfer window, signing Robin Uthappa from Rajasthan Royals.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.