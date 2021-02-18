IPL Auction 2021: Chennai Super Kings Full Squad

Following an intense bidding war with Kings Punjab, Chennai Super Kings bagged English all-rounder Moeen Ali for Rs 7 crore. The 33-year-old left-hand batsman has played 19 IPL and 34 T20 matches so far.

He had last played with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2020.

With this, CSK has Rs 12,90,00,000 more left for the bidding process.