IPL Auction 2021: Finch to Vihari, Biggest Players Who Went Unsold

The IPL Auction 2021 was held on Thursday, 18 February, in Chennai. Representatives of all the teams gathered to fill in the empty slots in their team roster. This year, 61 slots were up for grabs and 291 players went under the hammer.

Many young players attracted some massive bidding, like Chris Morris and Kyle Jamieson. Chris Morris was sold for Rs 16.5 crore which makes him the most expensive player in the history of IPL.

With the number of slots available, it was quite obvious that many players going under the hammer will remain unsold. So, here is a list of five big players who went unsold in IPL Auction 2021. These are some of the best players in the game.