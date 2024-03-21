IPL: 'All The Banter And Fun Have Started Again With Rishabh,' Says Axar Patel

As Rishabh Pant is all set to return to competitive cricket when he leads Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024, all-rounder Axar Patel expressed his joy on the return of his dear friend and said "all the banter and fun started again", which he missed last year.

As Delhi Capitals arrive in Chandigarh for their opening match against Punjab Kings, Patel took a moment to reflect on the Pant's much-awaited return after a 14-month period of recuperation from multiple injuries suffered in a life-threatening car accident in December 2022.