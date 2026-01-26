IPL 2026: ‘Young Players of PBKS Have Become More Mature,’ Feels Shashank Singh

Punjab Kings (PBKS) officially commenced their preparations for the upcoming TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) season with the first pre-season camp, which was held in Udaipur, from January 16 to 20. The five-day camp brought together a mix of seasoned campaigners and exciting young talent.

The camp was attended by key squad members, including the IPL’s leading wicket-taker, Yuzvendra Chahal, alongside middle-order batter Shashank Singh. They were joined by a promising group of youngsters, including Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Suryansh Shedge, Vishal Nishad, and Pravin Dubey, with the management focusing on team bonding and role clarity ahead of the new season.

Shashank, who just recovered from a minor injury, emphasized that the camp was crucial for reconnecting with teammates and integrating the new faces.