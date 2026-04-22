IPL 2026: ‘Ishan Kishan Should Continue as SRH Captain,’ Says Sanjay Bangar

Sunrisers Hyderabad registered a crushing 47-run win over Delhi Capitals in the TATA IPL 2026 to climb to third on the points table. Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Google Search AI Mode Match Centre Live’ and Star Sports’ ‘Amul Cricket Live’, SRH Captain Ishan Kishan spoke about his mindset and building confidence among young bowlers, while JioStar experts Harbhajan Singh, Sanjay Bangar, and Aditya Tare lavished praise on Kishan’s captaincy and discussed the possible return of MS Dhoni against MI.
Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Google Search AI Mode Match Centre Live’, Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain Ishan Kishan elaborated on his mindset:
At this level, skill sets are quite similar. The real difference comes from mindset. For me, it was about improving how I reset between games, whether after a good performance or a bad one. Staying focused, hungry, and mentally present is key. You can’t carry the fear of failure, if that thought comes in, you have to overcome it and stay positive. Over time, that awareness grows, and you start understanding your game better. It’s about learning from your experiences but making sure you don’t repeat the same mistakes.Ishan Kishan
On backing young bowlers:
My relationship with the bowlers is about keeping things simple and positive. With someone like Sakib Hussain, there’s a natural understanding, and I’ve told him to stay relaxed. This is T20 cricket, everyone gets hit. What matters is how you come back. Even if an over doesn’t go well, it’s important to reset, stay calm, and focus on the next opportunity. If you can pull things back later in the game, that’s what makes the difference. There’s no point putting extra pressure on yourself, just trust your plans and execute them.Ishan Kishan
Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Google Search AI Mode Match Centre Live’, JioStar expert Harbhajan Singh spoke about the missed run-out of Abhishek Sharma during the match:
That missed run-out was a defining moment. If Abhishek Sharma had been dismissed, the game could have looked very different. He went on to play a crucial innings and was the main reason behind that big total. When a team gets to 240-plus, it usually comes down to moments like these, and this was the one that shifted the game completely. He was well short, and a direct hit or a good throw could have changed everything.Harbhajan Singh
Speaking on Star Sports’ ‘Amul Cricket Live’, JioStar expert Sanjay Bangar heaped praise on Ishan Kishan’s captaincy:
Ishan Kishan as a leader is tactically very good in terms of how he uses his bowlers. He understands which bowlers to use against which batters. It is a clear marker of how well he controls the game. He doesn’t look clustered, is not hurried, and is taking the right calls on the field. The way he used his spinners against DC was impressive. All in all, I believe that even if Pat Cummins comes back, Ishan Kishan should continue captaining SRH. More often than not, having an Indian Captain brings consistency. You cannot be sure about how fit a bowler of Pat Cummins’ caliber will stay throughout the rest of TATA IPL 2026, considering the niggles he’s been dealing with. Ishan continuing with the leadership duties gives a lot of continuity to the players. That would be the way to go for Hyderabad.Sanjay Bangar
Speaking on Star Sports’ ‘Amul Cricket Live’, JioStar expert Aditya Tare lauded Heinrich Klaasen’s impact and the overall firepower of SRH’s batting lineup:
Heinrich Klaasen was brilliant again with the bat. He has been scoring 30-plus runs in most of the innings he has played this season. Yes, against DC, he didn’t have many overs left to bat, but still, the impact he left by scoring 37 off 13 deliveries and remaining unbeaten till the end is pure class. Klaasen showed his versatility. If he comes into bat during the middle overs, he can bat through to the end of the innings. When he comes in at the death, he still has the quality and ability to take the game away from the opposition. A batting unit of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen helps SRH because when they start hitting, the bowlers become clueless. This batting unit is one of the best in the league.Aditya Tare
On MS Dhoni keeping wickets in the nets ahead of the MI vs CSK game:
I was watching the practice session and what surprised me the most is Mahi bhai keeping wickets. I have never seen him wear wicket-keeping gloves in a net session before. He usually just bats or bowls. He never keeps wickets in practice. But in the practice session, he had his helmet, pads, and keeping gloves on. He is probably testing his match fitness after the calf injury. We have seen him bat a couple of times in practice earlier. But this is the first time I have seen him keep wickets this year. That is a good sign. CSK might have him back on the field very soon. And if he makes his comeback against Mumbai Indians, that would be really special.Aditya Tare
Watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals in TATA IPL 2026 today, 7:30 PM onwards, LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.