IPL 2026: ‘Ishan Kishan Should Continue as SRH Captain,’ Says Sanjay Bangar

Sunrisers Hyderabad registered a crushing 47-run win over Delhi Capitals in the TATA IPL 2026 to climb to third on the points table. Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Google Search AI Mode Match Centre Live’ and Star Sports’ ‘Amul Cricket Live’, SRH Captain Ishan Kishan spoke about his mindset and building confidence among young bowlers, while JioStar experts Harbhajan Singh, Sanjay Bangar, and Aditya Tare lavished praise on Kishan’s captaincy and discussed the possible return of MS Dhoni against MI.

Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Google Search AI Mode Match Centre Live’, Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain Ishan Kishan elaborated on his mindset: