Ultimate IPL 2025 Guide: Strengths, Weaknesses, Rating & Likely XII of All Teams

MI's pace department is not all about Bumrah anymore

Unlike previous editions, Mumbai’s pace unit will not resemble a one-man show in the upcoming season. Jasprit Bumrah will be partnered by Trent Boult, who had scalped 38 wickets in his two seasons with Mumbai, and has been a consistent performer for Rajasthan Royals ever since. The third seamer’s role will be played by Deepak Chahar, who – for the solitary exception of IPL 2024 – has been a match-winner for Chennai Super Kings.

The promise of Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar

In the spin department, Mumbai will be immensely bolstered by the addition of Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar.

Who is he? An 18-year-old exciting spin prodigy from Afghanistan. Think of the young Rashid Khan during his Hyderabad days, except Ghazanfar is an off-spinner, not a leggie. He has picked 29 wickets in 16 T20s, at an economy rate of – you might find it difficult to believe – under 6 runs per over.

Batting depth

Batting depth has always been a strength for Mumbai Indians, and it will continue to be this season, following the addition of Will Jacks and Naman Dhir. We might see skipper Pandya batting at number 7.