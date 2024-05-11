IPL 2024: Desolation to Dominance – What Led to Kolkata Knight Riders’ Revival?

Let’s start from the start. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tackled their opening batting woes – a major Achilles' heel in the last few years – from the outset. Phil Salt stepping in as Jason Roy's replacement after his withdrawal from the tournament worked wonders for the team.

Sunil Narine, who initially took on the opening batting role for KKR back in 2017, saw his position fluctuate over the last few years. However, with the return of Gautam Gambhir to the side, the West Indian power hitter was persuaded to reclaim his position at the top of the order.

With these changes, KKR swiftly addressed their concerns from the previous seasons.