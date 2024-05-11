IPL 2024: Desolation to Dominance – What Led to Kolkata Knight Riders’ Revival?

In the 2022 and 2023 editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) found themselves languishing fourth from the bottom in the points table. However, the 17th edition of the tournament witnessed a remarkable transformation for the team as the side currently sits atop the table with 8 wins from 11 games, accumulating 16 points along the way. One more win, and they will become the first team to confirm a playoffs berth.
This season, the Shreyas Iyer-led team also broke the Wankhede jinx as they beat Mumbai Indians (MI) on their home turf after a drought of 12 years. Moreover, KKR flexed their muscles by breaching the 200-run mark on six occasions, with two instances even surpassing the 260-run milestone.
As they stand on the brink of securing a playoff berth, it begs the question – what factors have fueled this resurgence for the Knight Riders? Turns out, there are many factors at play.
Let's delve into these factors and understand the reasons behind KKR's resurgence:
The Opening Pair
Let’s start from the start. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tackled their opening batting woes – a major Achilles' heel in the last few years – from the outset. Phil Salt stepping in as Jason Roy's replacement after his withdrawal from the tournament worked wonders for the team.
Sunil Narine, who initially took on the opening batting role for KKR back in 2017, saw his position fluctuate over the last few years. However, with the return of Gautam Gambhir to the side, the West Indian power hitter was persuaded to reclaim his position at the top of the order.
With these changes, KKR swiftly addressed their concerns from the previous seasons.
The partnership between Narine and Salt has proven to be a force to be reckoned with this season. Notably, KKR has crossed the 70-run mark in the powerplay phase on six occasions, boasting the highest scoring rate during this period. Narine stands tall as the sixth-highest run-scorer in the league, amassing 461 runs with a staggering strike rate of 183.67. Meanwhile, his partner, Phil Salt, isn't far behind, ranking ninth in the run-scoring charts with 429 runs and an impressive strike rate of 183.33.
This formidable opening pair lays the groundwork for KKR's batting lineup, providing a solid foundation for the rest of the batters to carry on the carnage.
The Return of Andre Russell
In seasoned all-rounder Andre Russell, KKR possess another dynamic force from the Caribbean, who has ignited the field with both bat and ball. While he was quiet in the last few seasons, the vintage Russell is being put on display in IPL 2024.
Russell has proven his worth with impactful contributions. He has amassed 198 runs at a strike rate of 186.8. With the ball, too, he's been a consistent threat, claiming 13 wickets in 11 innings at an average of only 17.5.
Beyond his absolute numbers, Russell has been pivotal in turning the tide of several matches in KKR's favour with his impactful spells. On a day (21 April) when RCB were looking to head home at the Eden Gardens, it was Russell who dismantled their batting lineup by dismissing both Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar in the 12th over, disrupting the chase. In fact, KKR’s first win of the season was also Russell’s doing – he clobbered 64 runs off just 25 balls to that propelled his team to a commanding total.
Impact of Homegrown Talents
Apart from the overseas recruits, KKR have found formidable strength in their homegrown talent.
In Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Ramandeep Singh, the side has spent only Rs 40 lakh to add stability to their already strong core. Tasked with providing solidity to the innings whenever either of Salt and Narine is dismissed, young Raghuvanshi has scored 163 runs at an average of 23.28. Ramandeep, whose job is to give the team a fiery finish, has scored 108 runs at a strike rate of 200.
Turning to the bowling department, KKR's bowlers have admirably held their own in what has been a challenging season for bowlers overall. In fact, three KKR bowlers currently rank among the top nine wicket-takers of the season.
Leading the pack is Varun Chakaravarthy, who sits at third in the race for the purple cap with 16 wickets, maintaining an impressive economy rate of just 8.8. Following closely is Sunil Narine, whose mastery of mystery spin has accounted for 14 wickets at an economical rate of 6.6.
But while Chakaravarthy and Narine are experienced players, Harshit Rana has been a consistent performer for the team, emerging as another valuable asset in KKR's bowling lineup. With 14 wickets from nine games, including a three-wicket haul.
Faith in Mitchell Starc
The most talked about foreign recruits in this season’s auction has been Mitchell Starc, albeit not for the right reasons. The franchise splurged their purse and dished out a whopping sum of Rs 24.75 Crore to acquire the Aussie speedster, but in his initial eight appearances, Starc only managed to take seven wickets, showcasing notable struggles in certain matches.
For instance, against RR, he conceded 50 runs with an economy of 12.50 in his four-over spell, and against RCB, Starc leaked 55 runs in just three overs with an economy of 18.33.
These statistics speak loud and clear that Starc fell below his usual standards. Despite his underwhelming performances, the team management continued to show faith in him, persisting with his inclusion in the playing XI. Starc finally vindicated their trust, delivering a stellar performance with figures of 4 wickets for 33 runs in 3.5 overs in KKR's historic victory against MI at the Wankhede Stadium.
Return of Gautam Gambhir
KKR owe much to a mastermind for guiding them from the shadows to the sun – their mentor Gautam Gambhir. Having previously steered the side to titles in 2012 and 2014, Gambhir's comeback in the capacity of a mentor has been instrumental in the franchise's current success.
Whether it's advocating for Sunil Narine's role as an opener or steadfastly believing in Mitchell Starc, the former captain has aced his mentoring role, yielding the desired outcomes for the team.
