What Did We Learn From IPL 2024? New Template, Problems With Impact Sub & More

A total of 1260 sixes were hit, which outclassed the previous best figure of 1124 by a mile. 42 of those sixes were struck in the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, which happens to be the highest-ever figure in any T20 match. Notably, Punjab chased down a target of 262 runs in that match, which was the highest successful chase in this format.

The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad saw 549 runs being scored, which is the highest aggregate in a T20 match. That, however, is not all, for the pre-IPL highest aggregate (517) was surpassed on two other occasions – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians. Hyderabad’s score of 287/3 was also the highest ever by a team in any franchise league across the globe.