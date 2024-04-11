IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Gestures Wankhede Stadium to Stop Booing Hardik Pandya

In a heartwarming gesture, former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli urged the crowd to stop booing Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya in the 25th match of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).
When Pandya stepped in to bat in the 12th over after former skipper Rohit Sharma's dismissal, the crowd began booing him. In response, Kohli gestured to the fans to show support rather than booing Pandya.
Following Kohli's gesture, the fans began to cheer for Hardik.
In the game, Mumbai Indians (MI) clinched a commanding 7-wicket triumph over RCB, propelled by Jasprit Bumrah's stellar 5/21 performance and explosive half-centuries by Ishan Kishan (69 off 34) and Suryakumar Yadav (52 off 19).
Chasing a target of 197 runs, MI launched their innings strongly with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan setting the pace. Suryakumar Yadav's rapid-fire innings and Hardik Pandya's valuable contribution ensured MI secured their second consecutive win in a mere 15.3 overs.
