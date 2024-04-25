IPL 2024: From Kohli's No-Ball to Dubious Wide Calls – Umpiring Under Scrutiny

The 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) has been delivering a blend of high-octane drama, exhilarating nail-biters and the occasional heart-wrenching defeats. Amidst the riveting action, the 17th edition of the tournament has also witnessed some rather questionable umpiring decisions, with players actively engaging with umpires, challenging decisions ranging from overlooked wides to contentious no-balls.

Let's delve into these instances where umpiring decisions have come under scrutiny and criticism: