IPL 2024: Batting Against Spin Will Be Big Part in T20 World Cup – Travis Head

Travis Head returned to his usual rhythm on Wednesday (8 May), as he tore into the Lucknow Super Giants’ bowling unit during Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 10-wicket triumph in match 57 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Chasing a target of 167 runs, the Australian batter made his intentions clear of not willing to take the game deep, as he scored 89 runs in merely 30 deliveries. With his opening partner Abhishek Sharma playing an equally impressive knock of 28-ball 75, Hyderabad secured the victory in only 9.4 overs.