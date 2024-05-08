IPL 2024: Batting Against Spin Will Be Big Part in T20 World Cup – Travis Head

Travis Head returned to his usual rhythm on Wednesday (8 May), as he tore into the Lucknow Super Giants’ bowling unit during Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 10-wicket triumph in match 57 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).
Chasing a target of 167 runs, the Australian batter made his intentions clear of not willing to take the game deep, as he scored 89 runs in merely 30 deliveries. With his opening partner Abhishek Sharma playing an equally impressive knock of 28-ball 75, Hyderabad secured the victory in only 9.4 overs.
Whilst Head attacking the bowlers in powerplay has not been a rare sight in this tournament, he chose not to spare even the spinners in this match, despite not having particularly impressive numbers against spin. The Australian opener struck three sixes and a four off Krishnappa Gowtham’s over, before taking on Ravi Bishnoi in the same manner.
After the match, Head stated that he has been working hard on spin, as it will be a major requirement for batters at the 2024 T20 World Cup, with the pitches in West Indies likely to have purchase for the spinners.
Batting against spin is something I have been working hard on. It will be a big part in the Caribbean (at the T20 World Cup). It is important to go 360° and get to the parts of the ground I have not been to. Dan (Vettori) and Pat (Cummins) asked me to play that way in the Aussie team, and that’s what I've been told to do here as well.Travis Head
Speaking on his partnership with Abhishek Sharma, Head added:
It was nice for him to get a score. He missed out in the last few. I know how hard he works and how deep he thinks. His spin game is something else. We complement each other so well. I had a lot of fun, nice to get it done inside 10 overs. Abhi(shek) and I have had good partnerships. It is not going to work every time but we want to go for it.Travis Head
