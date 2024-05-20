IPL 2024: RCB Saved My Career by Picking Me in the Auction – Swapnil Singh

“The day of the IPL auction I was travelling to Dharamsala for a game. It was around 7-8 pm after I landed. Nothing had happened by then and the last rounds were on. When I missed out at first, I thought that’s it. Frankly, I thought it was all over,” Swapnil said.

"I thought I would play out the ongoing (domestic) season, and if needed, I would end my career after playing the next season because I did not want to keep playing all my life. There are other things to do well in life as well. I was very disappointed," said the veteran cricketer, who had made his senior domestic debut back in 2006 as a teenager and also shared rooms with Virat Kohli at age-group level.

And then, the turnaround came, as RCB raised the paddle for Swapnil at the auction. Swapnil could not control his tears. “As soon as my family called, we broke down. Because no one else understands how emotional the journey has been.”