IPL 2024: Narine Didn’t Want To Open, Gambhir Convinced Him – Ten Doeschate

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fielding coach shared that all-rounder Sunil Narine initially wasn't keen on opening the innings. However, mentor Gautam Gambhir persuaded him to do so.
Narine, who debuted for KKR in 2012, started opening in 2017 on Gambhir's advice. Despite being dropped from the opening spot in recent years, Narine returned to the position upon Gambhir’s return to KKR as the mentor.
On Tuesday, 16 April opening the batting for KKR against Rajasthan Royals, Narine slammed the first century of his T20 career as he slammed 109 runs off 56 balls.
With this ton, he became the first player to achieve both a five-wicket haul and a century in the IPL. Moreover, he joins an elite group, including Rohit Sharma and Shane Watson, as the third player to accomplish both a hat-trick and a century in the IPL.
