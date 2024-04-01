IPL 2024: Fleming Lauds ‘Spectacular’ MS Dhoni for Giving CSK a Positive Vibe

Although Chennai Super Kings suffered their first defeat of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Sunday (31 March) – a 20-run loss against Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam – fans were not particularly devastated as Mahendra Singh Dhoni wielded the bat for the first time in the months, and played an exhilarating cameo of 37 runs from 16 deliveries.
Having recently undergone knee surgery, Dhoni was seen at his vintage best, in a knock that contained four fours and three sixes. Speaking to reporters after the match at the press conference, CSK coach Stephen Fleming termed the innings ‘beautiful.’
It was beautiful, wasn’t it? Even the one-handed one over mid-wicket. He has been playing incredibly well in pre-season. He is coming back from quite a serious operation, so he is rehabilitating really well. But his batting has been superb.Stephen Fleming
Dhoni had come out to bat when Chennai were reeling at 120/6 after 16.1 overs, whilst chasing a target of 192 runs. Courtesy of his knock, the margin of defeat was only 20 runs, which Fleming stated as important from the perspective of net run rate.
That type of performance gave us a positive vibe towards the end of a tough day. To get within 20 runs was important, run rate-wise. And he knows that, he played with that in mind. It was spectacular.Stephen Fleming
Not Concerned About Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Form: Stephen Fleming
With Dhoni having abdicated his throne prior to the season, Ruturaj Gaikwad has so far done a decent job as the captain, leading the team to two consecutive victories before the defeat against Delhi.
His returns with the bat, however, are not impressive. The opening batter struggled in the first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he scored a run-a-ball 15. Although he did a decent job against Gujarat Titans, Gaikwad could only score one run against Delhi.
On being asked about whether the captain’s form with the bat is a cause of concern, Fleming stated:
I am not concerned (about Ruturaj Gaikwad’s form). You are going to have ups and downs in a long tournament, so no concerns. He wants to get runs every time, obviously. But we played well in two games and the nature of the tournament is that you are going to have a little bit of (ups and downs). Very rarely do you go (only upwards). We know that from experience.Stephen Fleming
Speaking about Gaikwad’s captaincy, Fleming opined:
I thought his captaincy was pretty good. The transition into this job is not easy, but he has done it seamlessly. Using MS (Dhoni), who is a part of decision-making, and alongside (Ravindra) Jadeja, providing leadership off the field. He had a hard game to do today and he did it well. His batting form has been fine in the nets and his demeanour has been excellent. So I am really positive about his captaincy.Stephen Fleming
