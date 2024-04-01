IPL 2024: Fleming Lauds ‘Spectacular’ MS Dhoni for Giving CSK a Positive Vibe

Although Chennai Super Kings suffered their first defeat of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Sunday (31 March) – a 20-run loss against Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam – fans were not particularly devastated as Mahendra Singh Dhoni wielded the bat for the first time in the months, and played an exhilarating cameo of 37 runs from 16 deliveries.

Having recently undergone knee surgery, Dhoni was seen at his vintage best, in a knock that contained four fours and three sixes. Speaking to reporters after the match at the press conference, CSK coach Stephen Fleming termed the innings ‘beautiful.’