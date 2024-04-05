IPL 2024: Pitch Was Slow, I Thought 170 Would Be a Good Total – Ruturaj Gaikwad

Indian Premier League’s (IPL) defending champions, Chennai Super Kings suffered their second consecutive defeat on Friday (5 April), losing out to Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in a match where the stark contrast between the two teams’ batters made all the difference.

Being asked to bat first, Chennai tottered and wobbled their way to 165/5, with none of their batters barring Shivam Dube scoring at a strike rate north of 140. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad could only accumulate 26 runs in his 21-ball stay out in the middle, while Ajinkya Rahane scored 35 runs in 30 deliveries.