IPL 2024: Blow for Punjab Kings, Shikhar Dhawan Likely To Miss Next 2 Matches

In a similar situation during IPL 2023, when Dhawan was temporarily sidelined due to an on-field injury, Curran had taken charge of PBKS, leading them in three games with a record of 2 wins and 1 loss.

"It wasn't the case that Jitesh was the stand-in captain. We were very clear in our mind that if at all there had to be an opening, Sam Curran will be taking over and do the job as the captain," he added.

Dhawan hasn't had the best time with the bat in IPL 2024, scoring 152 runs from five innings at an average of 30.40 and a strike rate of 125.61.

The PBKS are currently placed eighth in the points table, with four wins in six matches.