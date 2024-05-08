IPL 2024: Had It in Our Hands but These Things Happen – Sanju Samson on Defeat

Rajasthan Royals will have to wait for the official confirmation of their participation in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs, as they suffered their second consecutive defeat on Tuesday (7 May), losing out to Delhi Capitals by 20 runs. The result, however, could have been very different, had it not been for the untimely dismissal of skipper Sanju Samson.
Chasing a big target of 223 runs, Rajasthan were looking on course to achieve what would have been their ninth victory, as after 15.3 overs, their score read 162/3. Requiring 51 runs off the last 21 deliveries, Rajasthan were regarded as the favourites, courtesy of how Samson was batting – having accumulated 86 runs in 45 deliveries.
But the next delivery saw him losing his wicket by sending a Mukesh Kumar delivery into Shai Hope’s hands at long-on. Controversy shrouded the catch, with the Rajasthan camp claiming Hope’s feet touched the ropes, and Samson even appealing for a DRS, which he was not allowed to take as the initial verdict was given by the third umpire.
Although he appeared livid with the decision, Samson did not offer a comment on the veracity of the catch after the match, but did claim the game was in the Royals’ hands.
We had it in our hands. We needed like 10-11 runs per over, which was achievable. But these things happen in the IPL. 220 was 10 runs too much. Had we conceded 2 boundaries less, we would have made it through easily.Sanju Samson
Despite having a formidable bowling unit, Rajasthan conceded 221 runs. Praising Delhi’s batting, Samson added:
Delhi Capitals batted really well. Their opener (Jake Fraser-McGurk) did what he has done throughout the tournament. I felt we gave away too much in the last two overs. We have to give credit to Stubbs for how he batted against Sandeep, who has been bowling very well in the last 10-11 games. He scored 2-3 extra sixes against my best bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal and Sandeep Sharma. We have to look at where we went lost the game, and move forward.Sanju Samson
Need To Keep the Momentum Going: Sanju Samson
Despite not having earned the official confirmation yet, Rajasthan’s playoffs berth appears to be a foregone conclusion. However, two consecutive defeats might have started ringing panic alarms.
Speaking on what his team needs to do to get back to winning ways, Samson said:
We have lost 3 games but all have been tight. We have been playing great cricket throughout. Results can go either way but we need to fine-tune and come back. We need to keep the momentum going.Sanju Samson
