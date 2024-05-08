IPL 2024: Had It in Our Hands but These Things Happen – Sanju Samson on Defeat

Rajasthan Royals will have to wait for the official confirmation of their participation in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs, as they suffered their second consecutive defeat on Tuesday (7 May), losing out to Delhi Capitals by 20 runs. The result, however, could have been very different, had it not been for the untimely dismissal of skipper Sanju Samson.

Chasing a big target of 223 runs, Rajasthan were looking on course to achieve what would have been their ninth victory, as after 15.3 overs, their score read 162/3. Requiring 51 runs off the last 21 deliveries, Rajasthan were regarded as the favourites, courtesy of how Samson was batting – having accumulated 86 runs in 45 deliveries.