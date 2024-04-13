IPL 2024: Shimron Hetmyer Saves the Day for Rajasthan in 3-Wkt Win Over Punjab

Rajasthan’s chase started on a decent note, with openers Tanush Kotian and Yashasvi Jaiswal forming a solid partnership of 56 runs off 50 deliveries. However, their momentum was disrupted as Liam Livingstone dismissed Kotian for 24 runs off 31 balls.

Subsequently, captain Samson joined Jaiswal in the middle and the duo forged RR's second partnership, contributing 26 runs off 20 balls before Kagiso Rabada claimed Jaiswal's wicket in the 12th over. Harshal Patel, stationed at third man, took the catch to conclude Jaiswal's innings at 39 runs off 28 balls.

RR encountered another setback when skipper Samson fell victim to a Sam Curran delivery in the 14th over, dismissed via LBW after adding 18 runs off 14 balls to RR's total.