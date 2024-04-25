IPL 2024: RCB Finally End Losing Streak With 35-Run Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad

In the first innings, Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli struck half-centuries in contrasting fashion as Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted 206/7 in 20 overs despite a three-fer by Jaydev Unadkat in his 100th match.

Kohli scored his fifty off 37 balls while Patidar hammered his half-century off just 19 balls as RCB posted another 200-plus score after skipper Faf du Plessis opted to bat first.