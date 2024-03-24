IPL 2024: Rahul, Pooran’s Fight Not Enough for Lucknow; Rajasthan Win by 20 Runs

In yet another high-scoring humdinger at the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Scoring 193/4 whilst batting first, the Royals restricted the Super Giants to a score of 173/6.
Chasing a steep target of 194 runs, Lucknow Super Giants had a disastrous start, losing three wickets inside the first three overs. Trent Boult dismissed Quinton de Kock in the first over, and then former Rajasthan player Devdutt Padikkal on a duck, before Nandre Burger got the better of Ayush Badoni on his IPL debut.
At 11/3, Lucknow were desperate for an instantaneous switch in momentum, which was provided by a 13-ball 26-run cameo from impact substitute, Deepak Hooda. Following his dismissal, it was Nicholas Pooran’s turn to ensure the Super Giants remain alive in the contest.
Alongside skipper KL Rahul, Pooran built an 85-run fifth-wicket stand. The former, playing the role of the quintessential anchor, scored a 44-ball 58, before Sandeep Sharma orchestrated his downfall.
The match was still hanging in the balance at that stage, but not for long, as excellent death bowling from Rajasthan swung the scale in their favour. The last four overs produced merely 28 runs, in addition to the wickets of KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis.
Entrusted with the task of bowling the more difficult overs, Sandeep Sharma conceded only 22 runs in 18 deliveries. For Lucknow, Pooran remained unbeaten on a 41-ball 64, but it was not enough to clinch a victory.
Samson & Parag Star With the Bat For Rajasthan Royals
Earlier, Sanju Samson's valiant inning of 82 not out and his 93-run partnership with Riyan Parag for the third wicket propelled Rajasthan Royals (RR) to 193 for 4 in 20 overs.
Electing to bat first on a flat dry wicket, Rajasthan Royals kicked off the proceedings with the dynamic duo of Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal while left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan started the proceedings for LSG. Naveen-ul-haq bowling the second over for Royals drew the first blood for Giants. After conceding two boundaries against Buttler, Haq got rid of the England batter courtesy of a brilliant low-diving catch by skipper KL Rahul. The Royals lost their first wicket for 13.
Jaiswal continued his slaughter from the other end as he smashed two consecutive boundaries off Mohsin Khan. The first one was a little full outside off delivery to which Jaiswal thumped down the ground through sweeper cover and the other one wa
Jaiswal was joined by skipper Sanju Samson, who started carefully without taking any risks. However, after a few deliveries, Samson took charge against Khan in the second last over of the Power-play and scored a boundary and a six.
Jaiswal too joined the party and smashed a paddle scoop off Khan behind the wicket for a six. Despite conceding 17 runs, Khan had the last laugh in the over as he sent Jaiswal back.
In another attempt to go big, Jaiswal lost his wicket to Khan, pulling a short and quicker one into the hands of mid-on fielder Krunal Pandya. Jaiswal got out for 24 off 12 deliveries.
Riyan Parag, who came in at number 4, got off to a decent start but soon started changing gears and unleashed some big shots, proving an able partner to skipper Samson.
Parag punished Yash Thakur, his first over costing 21 runs. Both the Royals batter marked their bowlers and took all possible risks to score against them. Ravi Bishnoi was welcomed with a 15-run over by Parag and Samson.
Skipper Samson reached his maiden fifty against Lucknow Super Giants in 33 deliveries. In between this, left-arm unorthodox spinner Krunal Pandya held the game in favour of the Giants. His four-over spell cost just 19 runs and he did not concede a single boundary.
Riyan Parag fell short of his half-century as he was dismissed by Haq, who bagged his second wicket of the evening. The over already saw the Royals batter scoring 14 runs, a boundary, a maximum, and few wides and singles. However, in an attempt to pull a short ball over a deep backward square leg, Parag holed out to substitute fielder Deepak Hooda, getting out for 43.
Parag and Samson added 93 runs for the third-wicket partnership. However, the partnership was marked by three dropped chances by the Giants fielder. Mohsin Khan dropped Parag at 21 and Samson at 36.
Skipper Samson was the key batter for the Royals as he continued to find gaps and score boundaries with ease. His innings of 82 off 52 deliveries were marked with six maximums and three boundaries.
(With inputs from IANS)
