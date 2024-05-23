IPL 2024: I Had Abdomen Injury in First Half, Put My Body on the Line – R Ashwin

After a difficult first half of the campaign, Rajasthan Royals’ veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has found his rhythm in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). On Wednesday (22 May), he played a crucial role in RR’s four-wicket triumph against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, by picking up two wickets and conceding only 19 runs in his four-over spell.
Ashwin first got the better of Cameron Green, who was looking in good touch, and in the very next delivery, dismissed another Australian in Glenn Maxwell on a golden duck. He has scalped seven wickets in Rajasthan’s last four completed matches, having picked up only two wickets in the first nine matches.
Adjudged to be the worthy recipient of the Player of the Match award for his spell, Ashwin revealed that he was nursing an abdomen injury in the first half of the season, restricting his mobility.
In the first half of the tournament, my body was not moving too well. I had an abdomen injury as well, I am ageing. I wanted to put my body on the line. When you come from Test cricket into this tournament, it is difficult to find the bowling rhythm. I bowled a lot outside game-time also. Once you have committed to your franchise, you want to go through with the season.Ravichandran Ashwin
Rajasthan’s story has been the exact opposite of Ashwin’s, as the 2008 champions had an excellent start, with eight wins in the first nine matches before four consecutive defeats. Speaking on the struggles, the 37-year-old added:
We haven't done very well in the last few games. Our batting found it tough to put par-plus scores. We lost Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer was injured. I thought we were rusty chasing 170-plus, but the confidence will come back with this win.Ravichandran Ashwin
Further elaborating on the team’s strength, Ashwin said:
I think our greatest strength is the exuberance of youth and the experience we have got to support that. Now Hettie is back in and Rovman got a few boundaries today as well. We have the right momentum for this team going forward.Ravichandran Ashwin
