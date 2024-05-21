IPL 2024 Eliminator, RR vs RCB: Date, Time, Venue, Playing 11 & Live Streaming

RR vs RCB Eliminator Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in the eliminator of the ongoing Indian Premier League season on 22 May, Wednesday in Ahmedabad.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru had a disastrous first half as they lost seven of their first eight group-stage fixtures, still their comeback was extraordinary as the Red Brigade won six matches on the trot to secure a berth in the playoffs.

Contrary to their counterparts, the Rajasthan Royals saw their IPL 2024 campaign turning upside down following their surreal dominance in the first half. Royals were once ranked number one in the points table with eight wins in nine outings, it's shambolic that they will feature in the eliminator instead of making it into the qualifier.