IPL 2024 Eliminator, RR vs RCB: Date, Time, Venue, Playing 11 & Live Streaming

RR vs RCB Eliminator Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in the eliminator of the ongoing Indian Premier League season on 22 May, Wednesday in Ahmedabad.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru had a disastrous first half as they lost seven of their first eight group-stage fixtures, still their comeback was extraordinary as the Red Brigade won six matches on the trot to secure a berth in the playoffs.
Contrary to their counterparts, the Rajasthan Royals saw their IPL 2024 campaign turning upside down following their surreal dominance in the first half. Royals were once ranked number one in the points table with eight wins in nine outings, it's shambolic that they will feature in the eliminator instead of making it into the qualifier.
RR vs RCB Eliminator, IPL 2024: Live Streaming Details
Where will the IPL 2024 eliminator match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals be played?
The IPL 2024 eliminator match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
At what time will the IPL 2024 eliminator match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals begin?
The IPL 2024 eliminator match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 7:30pm IST.
When will the IPL 2024 eliminator match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals be played?
The IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals will be played on 22 May, Wednesday.
Where will the eliminator IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals be broadcast in India?
The eliminator IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals will be broadcast on StarSports Network in India.
Where will the eliminator IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals be live-streamed?
The eliminator IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and on its official website.
RR vs RCB Eliminator, IPL 2024: Players
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Mahipal Lomror, Yash Dayal, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson
Impact players: Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Himanshu Sharma, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Swapnil Singh
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger
Impact players: Donovan Ferreira, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubham Dubey, Keshav Maharaj
