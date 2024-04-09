IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Team Standings After SRH vs PBKS Match

Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad had a clash in an IPL mid-table battle today, with both teams having two wins and two losses from their past four matches. The teams were tied with four points each and both the teams were eager to break out of the mid-table logjam. SRH won the match by 2 runs today and remain at the 5th position with total of points.

IPL points table is a dynamic record that tracks each team's performance across the league stage. Each team plays 14 matches, facing every other team twice. Two points are awarded for each win which provide a significant advantage as teams climb the table, aiming for a coveted playoff spot. Ties and abandoned matches result in a shared point, while losing garners none. When teams finish with the same points after the league stage, then the net run rate (NRR) acts as the tie-breaker.

Let's have a look at the IPL 2024 points table after SRH vs PBKS match.