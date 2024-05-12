ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Team Standings After KKR vs MI Match

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated team standings after Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match on 11 May.

IPL
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) was played in the Eden Gardens in Kolkata today on 11 May at 7:30 pm. This was an important match for both the teams to count the victory for the points table. KKR won the match against MI today by 18 runs. Kolkata Knight Riders is leading the points tables by winning 9 out of 12 matches, whereas Mumbai Indians (MI) is at 9th position with 4 wins of their 13 matches.

The IPL Points Table serves as a dynamic reflection of each team's performance, shaping their destiny in the quest for cricketing supremacy. Securing one of the top four spots on the Points Table guarantees qualification for the Playoffs, where teams will face rigorous challenges to secure a spot in the ultimate showdown.

Earlier, the tournament was an eight-team competition but now it has expanded to 10 teams. The top five teams leading the IPL 2024 points table include KKR, RR, SRH, CSK, and DC.

Updated Team Standings After KKR vs MI Match Today

POSITIONTEAMPLAYEDWONLOSTNRRPTS
1KKR12931.42818
2RR11830.47616
3SRH12750.40614
4CSK12660.49112
5DC1266-0.31612
6LSG1266-0.76912
7RCB12570.21710
8GT1257-1.06310
9MI1349-0.2718
10PBKS1248-0.4238

