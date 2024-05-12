IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Team Standings After KKR vs MI Match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) was played in the Eden Gardens in Kolkata today on 11 May at 7:30 pm. This was an important match for both the teams to count the victory for the points table. KKR won the match against MI today by 18 runs. Kolkata Knight Riders is leading the points tables by winning 9 out of 12 matches, whereas Mumbai Indians (MI) is at 9th position with 4 wins of their 13 matches.

The IPL Points Table serves as a dynamic reflection of each team's performance, shaping their destiny in the quest for cricketing supremacy. Securing one of the top four spots on the Points Table guarantees qualification for the Playoffs, where teams will face rigorous challenges to secure a spot in the ultimate showdown.