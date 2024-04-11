ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Positions Of Teams After RR vs GT Match

IPL 2024 Points Table: RR maintains its first rank while GT moves up to the 6th position after defeating RR today

IPL
The Rajasthan Royals (RR), undefeated so far, took on the Gujarat Titans in their fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 campaign at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur today.

In their previous encounter in Jaipur last week, the Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets. On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans suffered a 33-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their last match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. GT won against RR by 3 wickets today. Though RR lost today's match. It remains on 1st position while GT moves up to the sixth position.

The IPL points table 2024 acts as a dynamic battleground, that showcases the fierce competition among the 10 elite teams. Leaders carve their path through strategic triumphs and stellar individual performances, and try to earn points for victories, no results, and net run rates.

IPL 2024's rankings evolve and capture the pulsating journey of each team. Stay engaged as IPL 2024 unfolds, with the points table serving as a real-time indicator of team standings, tactical manoeuvres, and the captivating race for playoff berths amid the electoral backdrop. RR, KKR, LSG and CSK are currently in the top four. The top four teams will qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs. The top two teams will play in the first Qualifier with the winner going straight into the final.

IPL Points Table 2024: Updated Standing After RR vs GT Match

POSITONTEAMPLAYEDWONLOSTNRRPTS
1RR5410.8718
2KKR4311.5286
3LSG4310.7756
4CSK5320.6666
5SRH5320.3446
6GT633-0.6376
7PBKS523-0.1964
8MI413-0.7042
9RCB514-0.8432
10DC514-1.372

Topics:  IPL   Indian Premier League   IPL 2024 

