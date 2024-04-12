IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Points Table After LSG vs DC Match

Lucknow Super Giants led by KL Rahul played against Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals in match number 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow today. It was the battle between two old friends Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer, who are now the coaches of LSG and Delhi Capitals. Lucknow, had won 3 out of 4 matches, and were at number 3 before the match. DC, on the other hand, had lost 4 of their 5 matches and were sitting at number 10.

But DC won the match against LSG by 6 wickets and moved up to the 9th rank while LSG went down to the 4th rank. Let's check the entire points table today and if there are any changes after LSG vs DC match.