IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Points Table After CSK vs KKR Match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) faced each other today, 8 April at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

Kolkata was looking forward to continue their winning run while on the other hand Chennai tried their best to avoid third consecutive loss and they were successful in it. CSK won the match by 7 wickets.

The IPL points table is updated daily after the match to reflect the latest position of all teams. It provides information about wins, losses, net run rate, total matches played, no result, and more. At the end of the game, the winning team gets two points and the losing team gets none.

Currently, four teams including KKR, RR, CSK, KKR and LSG are at the top four positions in the Indian Premier League points table. After the league stage is over, the top four teams of the Indian Premier League points table will qualify for the playoffs.