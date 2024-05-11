IPL 2024 Playoffs Race: Qualification Scenarios of All Teams

With as many as 59 matches being already played in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), the tournament is nearing its business end. With just 11 matches remaining in the league's group stage, the competition for the top 4 spots has intensified among the teams.
Now, let's delve into the qualification scenarios for the remaining eight teams vying for a playoff berth:
1. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – 16 Points
Remaining Fixtures:
KKR vs MI 11 May
KKR vs GT - 13 May
KKR vs RR - 19 May
Qualification Scenarios:
Kolkata Knight Riders are at the top of the table with 16 points from 11 games. If they win just one of their last three games, they'll reach 18 points and will earn automatic qualification. However, if the Shreyas Iyer-led side lose all three games and end up with 16 points, only Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad can go past them in terms of points. In that case, it will come down to a net run rate battle with CSK and either of DC & LSG (DC will face LSG on 14 May) – who can get to 16 points if they all win their respective last two matches. Considering their excellent NRR of +1.453, it is likely that KKR will still qualify as long as they avoid big margin defeats.
2. Rajasthan Royals (RR) – 16 Points
Remaining Fixtures:
RR vs CSK - 12 May
RR vs PBKS - 15 May
RR vs KKR - 19 May
Qualification Scenarios:
Rajasthan Royals have the same points as table-toppers KKR but are placed second due to their inferior net run rate. If they win one more game, they too will secure automatic qualification in the playoffs. But if they endure losses in all three remaining games, KKR and SRH could surpass them in points. Then, it'll be a battle of net run rates between CSK and either of DC & LSG, should they all win their last two matches. But importantly, RR has the best NRR among the quartet (+0.476).
3. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – 14 Points
Remaining Fixtures:
SRH vs GT - 16 May
SRH vs PBKS - 19 May
Qualification Scenarios:
If the Pat Cummins’ men win their next two games, they'll gain 4 points, bringing their total to 18, securing a playoff spot for the side. However, if they win one game and end up with 16 points, it will come down to an NRR shootout between them, CSK and the winner of the match between DC and LSG, depending on their results.
Defeats in both matches for SRH would mean that CSK, DC and LSG can all overtake them on points, whilst RCB can draw level on NRR.
4. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – 12 Points
Remaining Fixtures:
CSK vs RR - 12 May
CSK vs RCB - 18 May
Qualification Scenarios:
To keep their playoff hopes alive, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led outfit would aim to win both matches and finish on 16 points. In that case, they will have to hope that whoever wins the match between DC & LSG does not overtake them on NRR, or SRH lose both of their matches. If they win one match and end up with 14, they will have to hope that the winner of DC vs LSG lose their other match, triggering a NRR battle between the midfield pack.
Defeat in both games will almost certainly mean elimination.
5. Delhi Capitals (DC) – 12 Points
Remaining Fixtures:
DC vs RCB - 12 May
DC vs LSG - 14 May
Qualification Scenarios:
Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants are neck-and-neck in the fight for a playoff spot, each with 12 points from 12 games. For DC to secure advancement, they must aim reach a total of 16 points, which means victories in their remaining two matches. Once they do that, they will have to hope that they are ahead of the other teams who finish on 16 points.
However, if they finish with 14 points, the Rishabh Pant-led side could possibly find themselves in a run-rate showdown with SRH, CSK, LSG, RCB, and GT, all of whom could potentially end up with the same points tally depending on the outcomes of their remaining games.
6. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) – 12 Points
Remaining Fixtures:
LSG vs DC - 14 May
LSG vs MI - 17 May
Qualification Scenarios:
6th-placed LSG's net run-rate took a hit after their tough loss to SRH. With two games remaining, securing victories in both becomes imperative. However, a loss in either would leave the KL Rahul-led side with 14 points. While we have mentioned how some teams will be in the hunt for a playoffs place even with 14 points, LSG are unlikely to, because their NRR is -0.769.
7. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) – 10 Points
Remaining Fixtures:
RCB vs DC - 12 May
RCB vs CSK - 18 May
Qualification Scenarios:
Sitting at the 7th spot in the standings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru currently hold 10 points from 12 games. To stay in the running, the Faf-led side must clinch victories in their remaining two matches.
Even if they do that, they will have to hope that at least three teams between SRH, LSG, DC and CSK end up with 14 points. Then, it will all be about NRR.
8. Gujarat Titans (GT) – 10 Points
Remaining Fixtures:
GT vs KKR - 13 May
SRH vs GT - 16 May
Qualification Scenarios:
Gujarat Titans, currently in the 8th position, have secured only 5 victories out of 12 matches. To reach 14 points, they must win both of their remaining group stage games. Even with these wins, the Shubman Gill-led team will rely heavily on favorable outcomes in other matches, and more importantly, beat both KKR and SRH by enormous margins to significantly improve their NRR from what it currently is – -1.063.
9 & 10. Mumbai Indians (MI) & Punjab Kings (PBKS) – 8 Points
Both Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have been officially eliminated from the playoffs race, each having accumulated 8 points from 12 games with 4 wins apiece.
MI currently occupy the 9th position with a net run rate of -0.21, while PBKS, at the bottom of the table, have a net run rate of -0.423.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)