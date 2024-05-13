ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IPL 2024 Playoffs Race: Qualification Scenarios of All Teams After RCB vs DC

IPL 2024: After RCB vs DC, 7 teams are fighting for 3 playoffs spots. Here are the qualification scenarios.

As we enter the last week of the 2024 Indian Premier League’s (IPL) league phase, Kolkata Knight Riders are the only team to have confirmed their participation in the playoffs, despite 61 matches being played already. Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are the two teams who are eliminated, leaving seven teams in a congested and cut-throat battle for three vacancies in playoffs.

Here's the points table looks currently:

IPL 2024: After RCB vs DC, 7 teams are fighting for 3 playoffs spots. Here are the qualification scenarios.

IPL 2024 Points Table – As it stands after RCB vs DC

(Photo: The Quint)

Let us have a look at the qualification scenarios of all teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders – 18 Points (NRR: +1.428)

IPL 2024: After RCB vs DC, 7 teams are fighting for 3 playoffs spots. Here are the qualification scenarios.

  • Remaining Matches

Gujarat Titans (13 May)

Rajasthan Royals (19 May)

Qualification Scenarios

  • If they win both matches

Kolkata Knight Riders have already secured their place in the playoffs, becoming the first team, and so far, the only team to do so in IPL 2024. Winning their last two matches would mean they will end the league stage in first position.

  • If they win one match

Even if they win one match, they are likely to finish first as only Rajasthan Royals can get to 20 points and their NRR is much inferior. In any case, KKR will still play in Qualifier 1.

  • If they lose both matches

Unless Rajasthan Royals win their last two matches and Sunrisers Hyderabad do the same and win the last two fixtures by massive margins, KKR will be playing in Qualifier 1 even if they lose their next two games.
0

Rajasthan Royals – 16 Points (NRR: +0.349)

IPL 2024: After RCB vs DC, 7 teams are fighting for 3 playoffs spots. Here are the qualification scenarios.

  • Remaining Matches

Punjab Kings (15 May)

Kolkata Knight Riders (19 May)

Qualification Scenarios

  • If they win both matches

Wins in both matches will guarantee RR not only a playoffs berth, but a Qualifier 1 ticket.

  • If they win one match

They will still qualify for the playoffs with just one win. However, their participation in Qualifier 1 will depend on SRH’s results in their last two matches.

  • If they lose both matches

Even if they lose both matches, RR are likely to qualify for playoffs as only CSK, SRH and LSG can get to 16 points, and LSG have a poor NRR. Hence, the Royals will be through as long as Lucknow don’t win both of their last two matches by huge margins, with both CSK and SRH getting to 16 points.

Chennai Super Kings – 14 Points (NRR: +0.528)

IPL 2024: After RCB vs DC, 7 teams are fighting for 3 playoffs spots. Here are the qualification scenarios.

  • Remaining Match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 18 May

Qualification Scenarios

  • If they win

If CSK win, they will get to 16 points. Owing to their healthy NRR, 16 points will be enough to qualify for the playoffs, unless SRH also get to 16 points and LSG win both of their last two matches by incredibly big margins.

  • If they lose

In case CSK lose to RCB, they will be at the mercy of other teams. Firstly, they will have to hope that they lose by a narrow margin, so as to finish ahead of RCB on NRR. Even then, they will have to hope that either SRH lose their last two matches, or LSG lose at least one of their last two fixtures, with DC not winning their last match by a humongous margin.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – 14 Points (NRR: +0.406)

IPL 2024: After RCB vs DC, 7 teams are fighting for 3 playoffs spots. Here are the qualification scenarios.

  • Remaining Matches

Gujarat Titans – 16 May

Punjab Kings – 19 May

Qualification Scenarios

  • If they win both

If SRH win both of their last two matches, they will finish with 18 points and a place in the playoffs will be assured. They might also play in the Qualifier 1, depending on Rajasthan’s results.

  • If they win one

If SRH win one of their remaining couple of fixtures, they are still likely to qualify for the playoffs, unless both CSK beat RCB and LSG win their last two matches by exorbitant margins.

  • If they lose both

Should SRH not win a match from here onwards, they will have to hope for multiple favourable outcomes – firstly, a CSK win over RCB, and then, at least one defeat for LSG and even if DC win their last match, it should not be by a big margin.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 12 Points (NRR: +0.387)

IPL 2024: After RCB vs DC, 7 teams are fighting for 3 playoffs spots. Here are the qualification scenarios.

  • Remaining Match

Chennai Super Kings – 18 May

Qualification Scenario

  • If they win

Not only will RCB need to win against CSK, but they need to close the NRR gap by approximately chasing a 200-run target in 18.1 overs, or getting an 18-run victory if they are batting first and getting the same score. If they are successful in doing so, RCB will have to hope that LSG don’t win both of their last two matches, and DC don’t win their last match by a margin this competition has never seen.

  • If they lose

Game over.

Delhi Capitals – 12 Points (NRR: -0.482)

IPL 2024: After RCB vs DC, 7 teams are fighting for 3 playoffs spots. Here are the qualification scenarios.

  • Remaining Match

Lucknow Super Giants – 14 May

Qualification Scenarios

  • If they win

DC’s chances of making it to the playoffs will be slim even if they beat LSG in their last match. Firstly, they will have to win by a big margin. Secondly, they will have to hope that CSK beat RCB and SRH lose their last two matches by huge margins.

  • If they lose

Back to the drawing board for the IPL 2025 auction.

Lucknow Super Giants – 12 Points (NRR: -0.769)

IPL 2024: After RCB vs DC, 7 teams are fighting for 3 playoffs spots. Here are the qualification scenarios.

  • Remaining Matches

Delhi Capitals – 14 May

Mumbai Indians – 17 May

Qualification Scenarios

  • If they win both

Despite having the worst NRR among the top 7 teams, Lucknow will qualify for the playoffs if they win their last two matches, provided RCB beat CSK. In case CSK win that fixture, SRH will have to lose their last two matches to make way for LSG.

  • If they win one

If LSG win one of their remaining two fixtures, their chances of qualification are practically nil, owing to their NRR.

  • If they lose both

Sayonara! 

Gujarat Titans – 10 Points (NRR: -1.063)

IPL 2024: After RCB vs DC, 7 teams are fighting for 3 playoffs spots. Here are the qualification scenarios.

  • Remaining Matches

Kolkata Knight Riders – 13 May

Sunrisers Hyderabad – 16 May

Qualification Scenarios

  • If they win both

It is only the mathematics purists who have still kept Gujarat Titans in the hunt, because even if they win their last two fixtures, they are likely to miss out on NRR. Hence, they will first have to beat KKR and SRH by unforeseen margins.

  • If they win one

Out.

  • If they lose both

Same, but a bit more emphatically.

Mumbai Indians – 8 Points (NRR: -0.271)

IPL 2024: After RCB vs DC, 7 teams are fighting for 3 playoffs spots. Here are the qualification scenarios.

  • Remaining Match

Lucknow Super Giants – 17 May

  • Qualification Scenario

They are already out of the race, but can help some teams by jeopardising LSG’s chances.

Punjab Kings – 8 Points (NRR: -0.423)

IPL 2024: After RCB vs DC, 7 teams are fighting for 3 playoffs spots. Here are the qualification scenarios.

  • Remaining Matches

Rajasthan Royals – 15 May

Sunrisers Hyderabad – 19 May

  • Qualification Scenario

Like Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings are also already out of the race, but can attain imaginary brownie points by helping out other teams.

