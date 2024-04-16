IPL 2024: Burger & Sandeep Recover from Injuries, Set for Comeback – Sangakkara

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Head Coach Kumar Sangakkara revealed that pacers Nandre Burger and Sandeep Sharma have successfully recuperated from their injuries and are nearing full fitness.
"Nandre had a small leg issue as well, he too has recovered well and we are looking forward to having them back in the side,” said Sangakkara during the match against KKR on Tuesday, 16 April.
Burger, who sustained an injury in RR's prior match against Gujarat Titans, would have been in action against KKR at the Eden Gardens if the visitors had opted to bat first after winning the toss.
"If we would have batted first, Nadre would have featured in the second innings," he revealed.
Sandeep Sharma, who had been sidelined due to a side strain, resumed training with the squad. Addressing his progress, the Head Coach remarked, "Sandeep has recovered quite well, he had a bit of a side strain but he's recovered well. He is just about to come back,”
Both the players were seen running around the ground during the game.
