IPL 2024: My Personal Wish Is That Rinku Makes It to the T20 WC – Shah Rukh Khan

As the deadline to announce the squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 approaches, there is a lot of interest in the team composition with experts and fans alike expressing their opinions on who they want to see on that flight to the Caribbean for the mega event starting on 1 June.

While the fans await eagerly for the announcement of the squad, Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan has said that on the personal front, he would like to see his team's middle-order batter Rinku Singh in the 15-member squad that will be representing the country in the T20 World Cup.

Rinku Singh's rise to prominence as a star player for KKR is a testament to his talent and determination, but it is also a testament to the faith and support shown by the KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan.