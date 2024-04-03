IPL 2024: Mustafizur Likely To Miss CSK's Game Against SRH on Friday – Reports

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman is expected to miss the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) upcoming match in IPL 2024 as he has headed back to his home country to facilitate the processing of his US Visa in preparation for the T20 World Cup 2024, according to reports.

The T20 World Cup will kick off on 1 June, less than a week after the IPL final on 26 May in Chennai.

CSK will be facing Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday in their away match and Mustafizur is expected to return on Sunday or Monday, depending on when he gets his passport back, a Cricbuzz report said.