IPL 2024: I Was Really Sick for a Few Days, Wasn’t Even Going To Play – Siraj

After over a month, Mohammed Siraj finally delivered a stunning spell for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday (4 May). The pacer scalped two wickets and conceded merely 29 runs in four overs, as his team defeated Gujarat Titans by 4 wickets in the 52nd match of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, Siraj informed after that match that he was not even going to be a part of the team for this clash, had it not been for a miraculous overnight recovery. Notably, he has been ill for the last few days.