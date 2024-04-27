IPL 2024: Left-Handers Could’ve Gone After Axar — Hardik Pandya After Loss vs DC

Following Mumbai Indians' (MI) 10-run defeat against the Delhi Capitals (DC), skipper Hardik Pandya reflected on the match and reckoned that a more aggressive approach against DC spinner Axar Patel, particularly from the left-handed batters, could have swung the outcome in their favour.
“If I had to pick something out, we could have taken a couple of more chances in the middle overs. The left-handers could have probably gone after Axar a little bit, it’s something we missed out in terms of game awareness,” said Pandya at the post match presentation.
Hardik, who contributed 46 runs from 24 balls in the match, highlighted that the games are intensifying and the margins of defeat are narrowing down.
“This game is becoming more and more closer. It (the difference) used to be a couple of overs, now it’s becoming a couple of balls. Because of the kind of games and how the bowlers are under pressure, we backed ourselves to do it,” added Hardik.
Speaking about Jake Fraser-McGurk, the MI captain lauded him and said, “It was quite amazing the way he batted, he took calculated risks, he played the field really well. It shows the fearlessness of youth.”
